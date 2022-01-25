Premises at 35 Riding House Street.

Crudo Cevicheria has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 35 Riding House Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, and the playing of recorded music, from 11.30am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 11.30am to 10pm on Sunday.

The premises is described as a wine shop, selling bottled wine and craft beer for delivery and takeaway; with alcohol sold for consumption on the premises as ancillary to food in the form of cold salads and sharing plates to dine in.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/14685/LIPN, Basement And Ground Floor, 35 Riding House Street, London W1W 7EA.

The last date for making a comment is 3 February 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.