Derwent Central Cross Limited has applied to Camden Council of a new premises licence for 28-29 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks a licence in addition to, and on the same terms and conditions as, the existing licence (aka a shadow licence) for late night refreshment, the sale of alcohol, and the playing of recorded music from 11am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\108394, 28-29 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 1BJ.

The last date for making a representation is 18 February 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.