67 Whitfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Culinary Lab Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at the ground floor and outside areas of 67 Whitfield Street, on the corner of Chitty Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 12 noon to 11pm, Monday to Friday; 11.30am to 11pm on Saturdays; and 11.30am to 10pm on Sundays.

The applicant describes the business as a restaurant but incorrectly describes the surrounding area as “commercial”. (There are dozens of homes above and opposite the premises.)

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\108529, 67 Whitfield Street, London W1T 4DE.

The last date for making a representation is 28 February 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.