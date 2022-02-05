Application for sale of alcohol and late night refreshment at a proposed cafe, bar, and restaurant at 21 Foley Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Krokodil Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at the basement and ground floor of 21 Foley Street, on the corner with Hanson Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 12 noon to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday; and the sale of late night refreshment until 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The opening hours would be from 10am to 11.30pm everyday.

The business is described as a “cafe, restaurant and bar”, with outside seating on the forecourt area around the building on Foley Street and Hanson Street. It would occupy the former estate agents office and includes part of the premises next to number 20 Foley Street.

Ground floor plan showing the extent of the licensable area including the outdoor seating (within red line). Image: from licensing application.

“The cafe/bar in London will serve to promote Galician produce and wines, alongside the bar previously opened by the leaseholder in Galicia, Spain, called Bar do Porto,” states the applicant.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/00631/LIPN, Basement And Ground Floor, 21 Foley Street, London W1W 6DR.

The last date for making a comment is 28 February 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.