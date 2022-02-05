An invitation to discuss possible improvements to Fitzrovia West.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum is inviting residents and businesses in the neighbourhood area to a public meeting this month to discuss the funding of projects to improve the district.

Neighbourhood forums can apply for a share of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money to spend on a variety of schemes including crime prevention, greening, public realm improvements, local transport, health, sport and leisure facilities, and research to identify infrastructure projects.

Before applying for CIL funding the Neighbourhood Forum wants to hear from members of the community.

“We will collect all the suggestions together and then a selection will be put forward for funding application from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL),” says the Neighbourhood Forum.

More information about CIL is available on Westminster Council’s web page.

Public Meeting: Improving Fitzrovia. 6pm Tuesday 15 February 2022, at Fitzrovia Community Centre, Foley Street, London W1W 6DL. Find out more about Fitzrovia West on their website.