Sardo Italian Restaurant, 45 Grafton Way. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

2 Don Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Sardo restaurant and wine shop, 45 Grafton Way, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for a number of licensable activities. This includes the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11am to midnight from Monday to Thursday; 11am to 30 minutes past midnight the following morning on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to midnight on Sunday; and late night refreshment until midnight every day.

The premises would be open to the public from 10.30am to 30 minutes past midnight the following morning from Monday to Saturday and until midnight on Sunday.

The business is described as a south Italian restaurant and wine shop. The applicant is offering a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\108590, Sardo Restaurant and Wine Shop, 45 Grafton Way, London W1T 5DQ.

A public consultation on the application is open until 3 March 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.