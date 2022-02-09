Loki, a two-year-old, long-haired Chihuahua with black fur is missing.

A public appeal has been made by a Fitzrovia resident to find a dog that has gone missing.

Posters have been put up in the neighbourhood with a photo of Loki, a two-year-old, long-hair Chihuahua who ran off at 1.30pm on Sunday 6 February from Cleveland Street.

The male dog was last seen running towards Great Portland Street.

He has no collar as he wriggled out of it before escaping. He is a rescue pet and has an electronic identity chip.

He’s described as having black fur on his body, with white fur on his legs and neck. He is very shy, nervous and probably scared, says his owner who spoke to Fitzrovia News.

Residents in Fitzrovia, Marylebone, Bloomsbury and the Regent’s Park area are asked to be on the look out for him.

Please get in touch if you see or hear anything about Loki by calling his owner on 07813 090 805.