A newly renovated nursery has opened at Whitfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The children’s nursery at Whitfield Street has opened under new ownership, and after undergoing an extensive renovation of the building and outdoor play area.

“We have reconfigured both the indoor and outdoor area to create more space for the children,” says Diana Alexander, CEO and owner of Rainbow Angels Nurseries and Learning Centre Limited.

There is a new outdoor space, improved indoor areas, a new kitchen, new toilets, wash areas and nappy changing facilities. As well as improved staff facilities and storage for parents to leave their buggies.

The new outdoor area at the children’s nursery at Whitfield Street. Photo: Rainbow Angels Nurseries and Learning Centre.

Previously the nursery had a capacity of just 25 children which made it a challenging building to be economically viable.

The nursery site has had a chequered history. It was a long-standing play centre and nursery until Camden Council closed it in 2005. It was re-opened as a nursery in 2008 after The Fitzrovia Trust took a 20 year lease on the site. But closed again in 2018. It briefly opened under new management in 2019.

After last year’s refurbishment the nursery building now has room for up to 38 children and a brand new future ahead of it.

Having been registered by Ofsted in November, the first children arrived in January. They now hope to attract more children of local residents and people who work in or near Fitzrovia.

One of the new indoor play and learning areas. Photo: Rainbow Angels Nurseries and Learning Centre.

The nursery accepts pre-school children from age three months to five years; and also offers “wraparound care” for children up to 11 years-old subject to availability. Government-funded places are also subject to availability.

Healthy eating meals are made on-site and the cook can cater for vegan, vegetarian, halal and kosher, as well as common food allergies.

This year the nursery is planning a wildflower area, and a small garden for growing vegetables. “We want to provide a wholesome experience,” says Alexander.

Rainbow Angels Nursery Fitzrovia, 54A Whitfield Street, London W1T 4ER is registered for 38 places. Open Monday to Saturday, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. See rainbowangels.co.uk for full details of facilities, admission and fees.