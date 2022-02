Elizabethan buildings in Gray’s Inn Lane in 1878. Photo: © CLSAC.

Tudor Allen, senior archivist at Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre, is giving a talk on the people, buildings and events in the Elizabethan Age in what is now the London Borough of Camden.

Allen is presenting the talk via Zoom. It is organised by Belsize Community Library but is open to all.

Elizabethan Camden, an illustrated historical talk: 7.30pm Thursday 17 February 2022. Zoom Meeting ID: 889 6466 1765, or find the meeting link here.