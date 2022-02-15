Lisboeta restaurant, 30 Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Lisboeta MJMK Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a major variation of its premises licence at the ground floor, basement and first floor of 30 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

It was previously the site of Elena’s L’Etoile restaurant and the existing premises licence has been transferred to Lisboeta.

The application seeks to amend the premises information (including the floor plan of the licensable area) and licensable activities to allow late night refreshment indoors until midnight from Monday to Saturday.

The opening hours would remain unchanged. They are: 9.30am to 30 minutes past midnight the following day from Monday to Saturday; and from 11.30am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\108779, 30 Charlotte Street, London W1T 2NG.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

A public consultation on the application is open until 11 March 2022.