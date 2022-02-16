The Alison Brown Young Comics Maestro Award celebrates Cartoon Museum staff member Alison Brown, who passed away from Covid. Image: Cartoon Museum.

The Alison Brown Young Comics Maestro Award 2022 competition is now open and with it the Cartoon Museum is hoping to find the next big comic artist.

“The Award celebrates Cartoon Museum staff member Alison Brown, who passed away from Covid in 2021 at the age of just 39,” says the museum.

“Alison loved comics and championed young comic artists.”

The competition is open to those aged 18 and under. Entrants should send in their very best comic strip of no more than three pages of A4.

There will be one overall winner and two runners-up. The winner will receive a £200 prize and the runners-up will each receive £50 prizes. The winners will be announced in May 2022.

The deadline for entries is Monday 30 May 2022.

The entries will be judged by a panel made up of: Hannah Berry (Comics Laureate 2019-21, Cartoon Museum trustee), Martin Rowson (Cartoonist, The Guardian, The Daily Mirror), Michael Stirling (Head of Beano Studios Scotland), Laura Howell (Beano Artist), Tom Fickling (Editor/MD of The Phoenix), Steve Marchant (Learning Officer at The Cartoon Museum), and Kate Owens (Collections Manager at The Cartoon Museum).

For more information and details of how to enter seen the competition page on the Cartoon Museum Website. The Cartoon Museum can be found at 63 Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1A 3AE.