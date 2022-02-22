Honey & Co opened at 25A Warren Street in June 2012.

Honey & Co, the small middle-eastern cafe that opened at 25A Warren Street in 2012, is to close at the end of April say Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich the couple who run it.

On their Instagram page last week they posted an emotional message to their 102,000 followers:

“Big news from us! Hold the tears!

“After 10 years on Warren Street we will be closing @honeyandco at the end of April. Sadly our lease is coming to an end and the building has been sold.

“We have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions with the news, 25A has been our home for the last 10 years, it’s been the making of us, where we’ve made our best friends, and we are so sad to be closing.

“We urge you all to come join us here on Warren Street for a last breakfast, lunch, dinner over the next few weeks. Come say hi, come say bye,” they wrote.

The Warren Street cafe became so successful that Packer and Srulovich opened two sister venues: Honey & Spice Deli, also on Warren Street; and Honey & Smoke Restaurant on Great Portland Street.

They also published four cookbooks, and attracted a global audience through regular recipe and cooking articles for FT Weekend Magazine and The Guardian.

Now the couple have plans to open a new Honey & Co in another central London neighbourhood and only a short walk or cycle ride away.

But the new home is “Shhhhhhhhhh top secret” say Packer and Srulovich.

So we are not telling you where it is… yet.