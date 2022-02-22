Camden Council has registered 15 planning application so far this February in Bloomsbury ward. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)

Among the applications are: construction of a mansard roof, roof terrace, and conversion to create two self-contained duplex flats at 14 Charlotte Street; a retractable canvas awning on third floor terrace at 60 Charlotte Street; planning and advertising consent for a shop front at 52 Fitzroy Street; a kiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road; and a telecommunications base station with six antennas at 33-34 Alfred Place.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.