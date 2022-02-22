Camden Council has registered 15 planning application so far this February in Bloomsbury ward. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)
Among the applications are: construction of a mansard roof, roof terrace, and conversion to create two self-contained duplex flats at 14 Charlotte Street; a retractable canvas awning on third floor terrace at 60 Charlotte Street; planning and advertising consent for a shop front at 52 Fitzroy Street; a kiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road; and a telecommunications base station with six antennas at 33-34 Alfred Place.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/0516/A
|52 Fitzroy Street London W1T 5BT
|1 x projecting sign and 1 x non-illuminated fascia sign.
|REGISTERED
|21-02-2022
|2022/0124/P
|52 Fitzroy Street London W1T 5BT
|Alterations to shop front including repainting the whole shop front and the painting signs on the fascia board.
|REGISTERED
|21-02-2022
|2022/0083/P
|Alfred Place 33-34 Alfred Place London WC1E 7DP
|The proposed installation of a telecommunications base station comprising 6 no antennas (height to top 26.6m) on tripod frames, 1no Combined Services cabinet (800 x 660 x 1780mm high) together with ancillary development thereto.
|REGISTERED
|18-02-2022
|2021/6140/P
|60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU
|Installation of retractable canvas awning on existing 3rd floor terrace.
|REGISTERED
|14-02-2022
|2021/6259/P
|14 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LX
|Erection of mansard roof including 4th floor roof terrace; conversion from 3x self-contained flats to 2x self-contained duplex flats
|REGISTERED
|11-02-2022
|2021/6247/P
|39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PD
|Replacement of existing and addition of new maintenance access steps, gantries, guarding and 2 new rooflights.
|REGISTERED
|11-02-2022
|2022/0527/A
|2 Woburn Place London WC1H 0LH
|DISPLAY OF ADVERTISEMENT – FLAGS
|REGISTERED
|10-02-2022
|2021/5776/P
|2 Woburn Place London WC1H 0LH
|DISPLAY OF ADVERTISEMENT – FLAGS
|REGISTERED
|10-02-2022
|2021/5765/P
|Unit 52 Brunswick Shopping Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1BS
|Change of use – Formailise (Class D2 to Class E)
|REGISTERED
|10-02-2022
|2022/0492/A
|Kiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BE
|Display of non-illuminated poster panel sign (measuring 2.6m wide x 1.1m high) on rear elevation of street trading kiosk.
|REGISTERED
|08-02-2022
|2022/0310/P
|Kiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BE
|Siting of free-standing, semi-permanent kiosk for street trading purposes (following the removal of an existing kiosk).
|REGISTERED
|07-02-2022
|2022/0394/T
|2 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QA
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) – Reshape and rebalance crown by reducing height by up to 3m and lower lateral branches by 1m – 2m to form smaller, rounded crown.
|REGISTERED
|02-02-2022
|2022/0383/T
|1 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QA
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthius altissima) (T1) – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|02-02-2022
|2022/0072/L
|Flat C 25 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ER
|Revised proposals for new internal stair and stairhall design.
|REGISTERED
|02-02-2022
|2022/0374/PVL
|Six by Nico 33-41 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RU
|12 Tables and 24 Chairs Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|01-02-2022