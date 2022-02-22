Camden green bin. Used to illustrate public consultations.

Camden Council has registered 15 planning application so far this February in Bloomsbury ward. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)

Among the applications are: construction of a mansard roof, roof terrace, and conversion to create two self-contained duplex flats at 14 Charlotte Street; a retractable canvas awning on third floor terrace at 60 Charlotte Street; planning and advertising consent for a shop front at 52 Fitzroy Street; a kiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road; and a telecommunications base station with six antennas at 33-34 Alfred Place.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2022/0516/A52 Fitzroy Street London W1T 5BT1 x projecting sign and 1 x non-illuminated fascia sign.REGISTERED21-02-2022
2022/0124/P52 Fitzroy Street London W1T 5BTAlterations to shop front including repainting the whole shop front and the painting signs on the fascia board.REGISTERED21-02-2022
2022/0083/PAlfred Place 33-34 Alfred Place London WC1E 7DPThe proposed installation of a telecommunications base station comprising 6 no antennas (height to top 26.6m) on tripod frames, 1no Combined Services cabinet (800 x 660 x 1780mm high) together with ancillary development thereto.REGISTERED18-02-2022
2021/6140/P60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NUInstallation of retractable canvas awning on existing 3rd floor terrace.REGISTERED14-02-2022
2021/6259/P14 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LXErection of mansard roof including 4th floor roof terrace; conversion from 3x self-contained flats to 2x self-contained duplex flatsREGISTERED11-02-2022
2021/6247/P39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PDReplacement of existing and addition of new maintenance access steps, gantries, guarding and 2 new rooflights.REGISTERED11-02-2022
2022/0527/A2 Woburn Place London WC1H 0LHDISPLAY OF ADVERTISEMENT – FLAGSREGISTERED10-02-2022
2021/5776/P2 Woburn Place London WC1H 0LHDISPLAY OF ADVERTISEMENT – FLAGSREGISTERED10-02-2022
2021/5765/PUnit 52 Brunswick Shopping Centre Bloomsbury London WC1N 1BSChange of use – Formailise (Class D2 to Class E)REGISTERED10-02-2022
2022/0492/AKiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BEDisplay of non-illuminated poster panel sign (measuring 2.6m wide x 1.1m high) on rear elevation of street trading kiosk.REGISTERED08-02-2022
2022/0310/PKiosk on pavement outside 16-17 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BESiting of free-standing, semi-permanent kiosk for street trading purposes (following the removal of an existing kiosk).REGISTERED07-02-2022
2022/0394/T2 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QAREAR GARDEN: 1 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) – Reshape and rebalance crown by reducing height by up to 3m and lower lateral branches by 1m – 2m to form smaller, rounded crown.REGISTERED02-02-2022
2022/0383/T1 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QAREAR GARDEN: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthius altissima) (T1) – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED02-02-2022
2022/0072/LFlat C 25 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ERRevised proposals for new internal stair and stairhall design.REGISTERED02-02-2022
2022/0374/PVLSix by Nico 33-41 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RU12 Tables and 24 Chairs Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED01-02-2022