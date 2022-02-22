Westminster Council has validated 12 planning application so far this February in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)
The monthly list includes: air con units and alterations at 23-24 Margaret Street; rear extension at 12 Berners Mews; variation of planning permission to allow takeaway sales at 7-9 Charlotte Street; tables and chairs outside Green Man pub, 36 Riding House Street; tables and chairs outside and 49 Eastcastle Street; alterations to a listed building at 93 Mortimer Street and 43 Great Portland Street; alterations at 70 Berners Street and 120 Oxford Street; and a telecom hub and illuminated advertising panels outside 2A Great Titchfield Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Stage 2 Structural and Ground Investigations Works Scope.
214 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 22/00987/CLLB | Received: Tue 15 Feb 2022 | Validated: Tue 15 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2 digital 75″ LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. (Linked with 22/00885/FULL)
BT Street Hub Outside 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 8APRef. No: 22/00886/ADV | Received: Thu 10 Feb 2022 | Validated: Thu 10 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
BT Street Hub Outside 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 8APRef. No: 22/00885/FULL | Received: Thu 10 Feb 2022 | Validated: Thu 10 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Alterations to eastern and northern elevations including new office entrance onto Berners Street and alterations to glazing, basement upgrade works to include cycle parking, lockers and shower improvements, installation of roof plant and use of part of the first floor from retail to Class E and associated development in connection with refurbishment works.
Development Site At 70 Berners Street And 120 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 22/00821/FULL | Received: Wed 09 Feb 2022 | Validated: Wed 16 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of roof tiles to main front roof, replacement of lead flashing to dormers and provision of new roof access hatch for maintenance; works to the main roof above the main hall including replacement 10 glass roof lights, adding access for maintenance; installation of ladders to the external areas and a new ladder and walk way to gain access in the roof void above the main roof; repairs to front elevation; repairs to rear elevation brickwork; new rain water goods and pipes; enlargement of two existing internal door ways at basement and ground floor level; and associated works. [SITE INCLUDES 43 GREAT PORTLAND STREET]. (Linked with 22/00761/FULL)
93 Mortimer Street London W1W 7SSRef. No: 22/00764/LBC | Received: Mon 07 Feb 2022 | Validated: Mon 07 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Continued use of the public highway for the placing of 3 tables and 12 chairs and five barriers in an area measuring 8.4m x 1.6m in connection with the existing ground floor use.
49 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8DZ Ref. No: 22/00743/TCH | Received: Mon 07 Feb 2022 | Validated: Mon 07 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
93 Mortimer Street London W1W 7SSRef. No: 22/00761/FULL | Received: Mon 07 Feb 2022 | Validated: Mon 07 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 5 of planning permission dated 24th April 2020 (RN:20/01842/FULL) which in itself varies condition 5 of planning permission dated 18 May 2018 (RN: 18/02643/FULL) for the use of the public highway for the placing of three tables and eight chairs in two areas measuring 3.5m x 1.5m and 1.6m x 1.5m in connection with the existing public house, to allow the continued use of the area until 31 March 2022., NAMELY to allow the continued use of the area for a further 2 years.
Green Man 36 Riding House Street London W1W 7EPRef. No: 22/00665/FULL | Received: Wed 02 Feb 2022 | Validated: Wed 02 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 6 of planning permission dated 5th February 2021 (RN:20/08183/FULL) which in itself varies Condition 2 of planning permission dated 16 November 1995 (RN 95/04701/FULL) for, ‘Use of basement, ground and first floors as a restaurant (Class A3), installation of full height ventilation duct to rear’;, to extend the opening hours to 7.30am-11pm Monday to Friday; 8am-11pm, Saturdays and 8am-10.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. NAMELY, to allow ancillary takeaway sales. (Application under Section 73 Act).
7-9 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RGRef. No: 22/00663/FULL | Received: Wed 02 Feb 2022 | Validated: Wed 02 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Erection of a single storey rear extension at second floor level to form a new cinema room.
9-12 Berners Mews London W1T 3AHRef. No: 22/00600/FULL | Received: Fri 28 Jan 2022 | Validated: Sat 05 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Removal and replacement of the existing windows and tiled panels below to the front elevation and removal and replacement of the existing windows to the rear elevation. Removal and replacement of the existing finishes to the front elevation at ground floor level and removal and replacement of the existing entrance canopy at ground floor level.
23-24 Margaret Street London W1W 8RYRef. No: 22/00521/FULL | Received: Wed 26 Jan 2022 | Validated: Tue 08 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of 12 new external air conditioning units to the rear elevation of the building at 1st, 2nd, third, fourth, fifth and sixth floor levels.
23-24 Margaret Street London W1W 8RYRef. No: 22/00520/FULL | Received: Wed 26 Jan 2022 | Validated: Tue 08 Feb 2022 | Status: Pending