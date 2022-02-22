Westminster Council has validated 12 planning application so far this February in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)

The monthly list includes: air con units and alterations at 23-24 Margaret Street; rear extension at 12 Berners Mews; variation of planning permission to allow takeaway sales at 7-9 Charlotte Street; tables and chairs outside Green Man pub, 36 Riding House Street; tables and chairs outside and 49 Eastcastle Street; alterations to a listed building at 93 Mortimer Street and 43 Great Portland Street; alterations at 70 Berners Street and 120 Oxford Street; and a telecom hub and illuminated advertising panels outside 2A Great Titchfield Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).