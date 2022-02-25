China White, 4 Winsley Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

James Spallone has applied to Westminster Council for a variation of the premises licence at China White, Mappin House, 4 Winsley Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks to extend the hours for the sale of alcohol on Sundays until 3am on Monday morning; and add late night refreshment to the licence on Sundays from 11pm to 3am on Monday morning.

A number of alterations to conditions are also applied for, and conditions 47 and 48 are proposed to be deleted.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/01737/LIPV | Premises Licence – Variation | Pending Decision | Whole Building Mappin House 4 Winsley Street London W1W 8HF.

The last date for making a representation is 22 March 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.