The graphically interesting laundrette fascia sign. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The laundrette on Cleveland Street in Fitzrovia closed this month leaving a shop full of old machines, an interesting old sign, and a lot of disappointed locals.

The old signage behind the laundrette sign is revealed. Photo: Clive Jennings.

I noticed last night that the Cleveland Street Launderette signs — which were graphically very interesting themselves — have been removed to reveal a magnificent, older hand-painted sign for ‘PAULETTA SPORTSWEAR CO. LTD.’ available on the telephone at EUS 7352.

While there I witnessed locals rolling up with trolleys of washing, only to be disappointed by the closure.