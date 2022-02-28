Planet Organic at Torrington Place will close permanently on Monday 28 February. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The Torrington Place branch of wholefood chain Planet Organic will close permanently this week with today being the last day of trading.

Opened in 2000 it was the brand’s second store after the Westbourne Grove shop which had opened in 1995.

After Torrington Place a second Fitzrovia store opened in Tottenham Court Road.

An announcement on the company’s website states:

“We are sorry the Planet Organic Torrington Place store is now closed permanently. Please visit our closest store in Tottenham Court Road.”

Let’s hope the other branch has a good supply of quinoa flakes for our editor’s breakfast.