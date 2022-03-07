131-151 Great Titchfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Tog UK Properties Limited (The Office Group) has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday; 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and from 12noon until 10.30pm on Sunday.

The application states that the licence would be for the supply of alcohol to office workers employed at the premises or those attending meetings or pre-booked functions or events. The general public would not be admitted. Licensable activities would be ancillary to the main function of the premises as offices.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/02079/LIPN, Douglas House 131 – 151 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 5BB.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 29 March 2022

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.