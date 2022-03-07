67 Wells Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Gorillas Technologies UK Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at the basement and ground floor of 67 Wells Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission to sell alcohol from 8am to midnight everyday as a delivery service.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/02233/LIPN, Basement floor front and ground floor 67 Wells Street, London W1T 3PZ.

The last date for making a representation is 1 April 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.