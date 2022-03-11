Meraki restaurant at 80-82 Great Titchfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Meraki Restaurants Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a variation of their premises

licence at 80-82 Great Titchfield Street (including 30 Foley Street) Fitzrovia.

The application seeks to extend the hours of licensable activities — including the sale of alcohol, live music, and late night refreshment — to 3am the following morning from Monday to Saturday in part of the ground floor and basement located in the 30 Foley Street part of the premises.

In this part of the premises the “restaurant condition” does not apply — the licensee can serve alcohol to be consumed by patrons without them taking a table meal.

According to the application the closing hours would become 3.30am the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and on Sundays prior to a bank holiday.

Entrance to Meraki at 30 Foley Street. An application has been made to extend the opening hours and hours for licensable activities. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The current closing hours under the existing licence are 1.30am from Monday to Saturday, and 30 minutes past midnight on a Sunday.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/02412/LIPV, Meraki, 80 – 82 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 7QT.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 5 April 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.