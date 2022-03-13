Camden Council has registered 13 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward so far this month.

Among the applications registered to date are: tables and chairs outside 40 Charlotte Street; removal of a chimney breast on a listed building at 20 Conway Street; alterations to a listed building at 30 Percy Street; air conditioning units at 30 Charlotte Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

(This list will be updated every week with further applications as they are registered until the end of March.)