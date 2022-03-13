Camden Council has registered 13 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward so far this month.
Among the applications registered to date are: tables and chairs outside 40 Charlotte Street; removal of a chimney breast on a listed building at 20 Conway Street; alterations to a listed building at 30 Percy Street; air conditioning units at 30 Charlotte Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
(This list will be updated every week with further applications as they are registered until the end of March.)
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/0989/PVL
|Andreas Restaurant Ltd 40 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NW
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs, 4 Barriers and 2 Umbrellas (in Bay) Monday-Thursday 12:00-22:30 Friday-Saturday 12:00-23:00 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|11-03-2022
|2022/0464/L
|Flat 1st Floor 20 Conway Street London W1T 6BE
|Removal of chimney breast at first floor level.
|REGISTERED
|11-03-2022
|2021/5449/P
|33-37 Marchmont Street London WC1N 1AP
|Conversion of an ancillary retail space in basement (Class E) into two one bed studio flats (C3) with associated amenity space and landlord office (Class E) and storage room (Class E). Installation of a light well to the rear
|REGISTERED
|10-03-2022
|2021/4746/P
|43 Whitfield Street London W1T 4HD
|Variation of Condition 3 (Approved Plans) to install ASHP Units on roof granted against reference 2021/2872/P dated 15/09/21 for replacement of all existing windows with double glazed windows, replacement of roof plant by new units behind new acoustic screen and replacement fence and installation of photovoltaic panels on the fifth floor flat roof and associated works.
|REGISTERED
|10-03-2022
|2022/0898/P
|Rockefeller Building 21 University Street London WC1E 6DE
|Alterations including removal of redundant services and construction of new lightwell and lifting beam, installation of new louvre openings, and associated works.
|REGISTERED
|09-03-2022
|2022/0859/L
|British Museum, Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG
|Installation of donor plaque above the north door and remedial works behind the architrave in Gallery 23 of the museum.
|REGISTERED
|09-03-2022
|2021/5586/P
|1 and 1A Montague Street London WC1B 5BP
|Temporary change of use from offices (Use Class E) to higher education use (Use Class F1) for 10 years until January 2032.
|REGISTERED
|08-03-2022
|2022/0559/P
|Endsleigh Court Upper Woburn Place London WC1H 0HA
|Non-Material Amendment to change the manufacturer of the windows for the rear, sides and internal wells as granted under planning permission reference 2017/4663/P dated 02/10/17 for replacement of all windows across all elevations to existing block of flats (Class C3).
|REGISTERED
|07-03-2022
|2022/0869/L
|37-41 Gower Street London WC1E 6HH
|Installation of 4 x external condensers (air source heat pumps) within acoustic enclosure to rear garden. Installation of 1 x external condenser (air source heat pump) behind acoustic screen to front pavement vault.
|REGISTERED
|04-03-2022
|2022/0804/L
|30 Percy Street London Camden W1T 2DB
|Removal of glazed area in the roof/ground floor area of approved rear extension and replacement with a solid roof/floor.
|REGISTERED
|04-03-2022
|2022/0079/P
|37-41 Gower Street London WC1E 6HH
|Installation of 4 x external condensers (air source heat pumps) within acoustic enclosure to rear garden. Installation of 1 x external condenser (air source heat pump) behind acoustic screen to front pavement vault.
|REGISTERED
|04-03-2022
|2021/5514/P
|30 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NG
|Installation of 6 x AC condenser units to rear at ground floor level.
|REGISTERED
|04-03-2022
|2022/0422/L
|16 Gordon Square London Camden WC1H 0AG
|Proposed internal works relating to the removal of redundant servicing and the installation of wall mounted interactive screens, wall mounted cameras, and associated servicing works.
|REGISTERED
|02-03-2022