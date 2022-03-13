Westminster Council has validated three planning applications so far this month in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area.
Among the applications registered to date are: alterations to create partly openable windows at a proposed restaurant and bar at 21 Foley Street (on corner with hanson Street); and advertising consent for signs for the same premises at 21 Foley Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
(This monthly list will be updated as new applications are validated until the beginning of the following month.)
- Installation of new partially openable shopfronts with retractable awnings and foldable benches fixed to the shopfronts on the Foley Street and Hanson Street elevations, and the placing of two tables and fours chairs in an area measuring 2.5m x 1.27m on Hanson Street; two tables and four chairs in an area measuring 2.5m x 1.32m and four stools in an area measuring 1.91m x 0.7m both on the Foley Street frontage.
21 Foley Street London W1W 6DRRef. No: 22/01252/FULL | Received: Thu 24 Feb 2022 | Validated: Wed 09 Mar 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of two internally non illuminated thin painted metal lettering measuring 0.6m x 2.4m, 0.6m x 1.05m and one externally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.3m x 0.5m.
Basement And Ground Floor 21 Foley Street London W1W 6DRRef. No: 22/01253/ADV | Received: Thu 24 Feb 2022 | Validated: Wed 09 Mar 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of one externally non illuminated hanging sign measuring 0.85m x 0.7m.
Kenilworth House 79 – 80 Margaret Street London W1W 8TARef. No: 22/01031/ADV | Received: Thu 17 Feb 2022 | Validated: Tue 01 Mar 2022 | Status: Pending