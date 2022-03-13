Westminster Council has validated three planning applications so far this month in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area.

Among the applications registered to date are: alterations to create partly openable windows at a proposed restaurant and bar at 21 Foley Street (on corner with hanson Street); and advertising consent for signs for the same premises at 21 Foley Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

(This monthly list will be updated as new applications are validated until the beginning of the following month.)