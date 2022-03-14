Image: A woman walking up to the building’s flat rooftop, Bobo-Dioulasso, credit: Iwan Baan, 2021.

The former Habitat shop and showrooms on Tottenham Court Road have been repurposed this spring as an exhibition space for the Architectural Association (AA).

From March into June, Dutch photographer Iwan Baan in collaboration with Burkinabè architect Francis Kéré are presenting Momentum of Light — a selection of photographs that capture the stark qualities of light and how it passes through traditional buildings and over everyday life in the West African nation of Burkina Faso.

Momentum of Light: Iwan Baan and Francis Kéré. Until Saturday 11 June. Opening hours: Monday-Saturday: 10am–7pm. Heal’s Building, 196 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7LQ. (Please be advised that anyone attending will be required to wear a mask at all times unless exempt.) Admission is free but booking is required.