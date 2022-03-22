Taking direct action on Charlotte Street. Image: BBC.

A new film tells the love story of two cabaret performers and disability rights activists who met at a gig, fell in love and became the driving force behind a campaign of direct action that led to the passing of the 1995 Disability Discrimination Act.

Written by Jack Thorne and Genevieve Barr, Then Barbara Met Alan stars Ruth Madeley as comedian and activist Barbara Lisicki, and Arthur Hughes as singer-songwriter and activist Alan Holdsworth.

Some scenes from the film were shot in Fitzrovia.

Then Barbara Met Alan was screened on Monday 21 March on BBC 2 and is available to view on BBC iPlayer.