Middle East cultural expert, Diana Darke, will give a talk this month at the Yunus Emre Institute about the influence of the Arab and Islamic world on European architecture.

Darke is the author of Stealing from the Saracens: How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe. In it she traces Europe’s architectural heritage, through ideas and styles from Eastern centres including Damascus, Baghdad and Cairo, and via Muslim Spain, Venice and Sicily into Europe.

She will be joined by Samie Iqbal Kayani, the director at IK Architecture Ltd and a PhD candidate at the University of Liverpool’s Centre for the Study of Architecture and Cultural Heritage.

Stealing from the Saracens: How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe. Book signing and talk, 7pm Thursday 31 March 2022, Yunus Emre Institute, 10 Maple Street, Fitzrovia, W1T 5HA. Free but booking is essential.