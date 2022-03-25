FYA will hold its annual showcase event at the Indian YMCA. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Local charity Fitzrovia Youth in Action will hold their annual showcase event in April with a package of performances and films at the YMCA Indian Student Hostel.

The event is part of FYA’s 25th anniversary celebrations and will give a taste of the youth social action programmes which young people from all over Camden have organised over the last year.

Camden Youth Action Showcase, Thursday 7 April 2022, YMCA Indian Student Hostel, 41 Fitzroy Square, London W1T 6AQ. Free event. Book tickets here.