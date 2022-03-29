The Roundhouse from Haverstock Hill by Robert Finlay McIntyre c.1880s. Photo: © Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre.

Tudor Allen, archivist at Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre, will give an illustrated online talk in April on the highlights from the borough’s collection of photographs, art works, rare books, archives and ephemera.

Among the items to be examined will be a 16th century deed, a King James the First letters patent, 18th century workhouse accounts, Hampstead Militia muskets, Second World War civil defence records, and letters of Millicent Fawcett, Charles Dickens and George Bernard Shaw.

Treasures of the Archives. A talk for the Society of Genealogists by Tudor Allen, Archivist. Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2pm – 3pm. Admission Fee £10 (S of G members £6.50). Book here: Treasures of the Archives.