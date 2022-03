Coşkun Karademir is performing at the Yunus Emre Institute.

Turkish musician Coşkun Karademir will be performing at the Yunus Emre Institute on Maple Street, Fitzrovia in April.

Karademir will sing and play a medley of Turkish folk music on his kopuz, an ancient central Asian string instrument.

Anatolia’s Woven Sounds Concert with Coşkun Karademir. 6pm Monday 11 April 2022, Yunus Emre Institute, 10 Maple Street, London, W1T 5HA. Admission: £10. Tickets can be obtained via Eventbrite.