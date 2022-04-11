The Carpenters Arms pub on the corner of Whifield Street and Howland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a variation of the premises licence at the Carpenters Arms, 68-70 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks to vary the layout of the premises — including enlarging the first floor roof garden — which would come into effect after the completion of refurbishment works, and remove a condition that is now covered under the mandatory conditions.

The hours for licensable activities — which are currently 10am to midnight from Monday to Sunday — permitted under the existing licence (PREM-LIC\2852) would remain unchanged.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\109538, Carpenters Arms, 68-70 Whitfield Street, London W1T 4EY.

The last date for making a representation is 2 May 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.