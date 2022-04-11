View from street of Carpenters Arms public house on the corner of Whitfield Street and Howland Street, Fitzrovia.
The Carpenters Arms pub on the corner of Whifield Street and Howland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a variation of the premises licence at the Carpenters Arms, 68-70 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks to vary the layout of the premises — including enlarging the first floor roof garden — which would come into effect after the completion of refurbishment works, and remove a condition that is now covered under the mandatory conditions.

The hours for licensable activities — which are currently 10am to midnight from Monday to Sunday — permitted under the existing licence (PREM-LIC\2852) would remain unchanged.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\109538, Carpenters Arms, 68-70 Whitfield Street, London W1T 4EY.

The last date for making a representation is 2 May 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.