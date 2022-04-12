A parliament select committee wants tenants’ view on their social housing provider. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Concerns about the condition of homes and the service from social housing providers has led to the Levelling-Up Housing and Communities Committee to invite individual tenants to rate their housing provider.

London Tenants Federation (LTF) addressed the parliamentary select committee in January and brought to their attention the poor record of some social housing providers.

“The Mayor of London has no regulatory powers over social landlords, but we feel he could excerpt pressure on them,” says LTF in its latest newsletter.

“He could, for example, require — as a condition of grant funding — evidence from social landlords of well-maintained existing social rented homes and democratic and accountable tenant engagement.”

LTF are particularly concerned about Clarion Housing Association.

“We felt it unjustifiable that Sadiq Khan allocated a higher amount (£240,000,000) to Clarion than to any other provider from his 2021-26 affordable housing grant despite the horrendous conditions it left its Merton tenants in.”

The Levelling-Up Housing and Communities Committee survey for individual tenants asking them to rate their experience of their housing provider is open until 14 April 2022 and can be found from this page.

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, Monday 17 January 2022 Meeting started at 4.01pm, ended 6.21pm.