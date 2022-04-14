The new ward and polling district map for the London Borough of Camden. Image: Camden Council.

Canvassing, leafleting, campaigning, hustings — Camden residents are seeing lots of political activity this month ahead of the local elections on Thursday 5 May.

There are two new wards this year, to reflect the increase in population, but only one new post for a councillor.

Voters will choose councillors in 20 wards — 15 of which are served by three councillors, with the other five served by two.

Fitzrovia East remains within an expanded Bloomsbury ward.

The Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats are fielding the full compliment of candidates for each seat.

Labour currently holds the power on the council.

The Greens are contesting 10 wards, with a total of 12 candidates standing across the borough. They will contest Camden Town, Frognal, Highgate, where they have three candidates, Kentish Town North and South, Kings Cross, Primrose Hill and Regent’s Park.

Independents are contesting a handful of seats, with Chrislyn Pict running in Gospel Oak, Mohamed Farah in Haverstock, Patrick McGinnis in Holborn and Covent Garden, and Phil Cowan in Primrose Hill.

Karin Radicke is standing for Let London Live, which opposed lockdowns and Covid restrictions, in Regent’s Park ward.

The Workers Party of Britain is fielding three candidates in St Pancras and Somers Town. They are Awal Miah, M D Shah, and Neisha Wong.

Meanwhile, Farhana Manzoor and Hannah Power are running as the Trade Union and Socialist (TUSC) candidates in Kentish Town North and Kentish Town South respectively.

The candidates are as follows:

Belsize

Steve Adams, Conservative; Shaheen Ahmed Chowdhury, Labour; Oliver Cooper, Conservatives; Judy Dixey, Liberal Democrats; Aarti Joshi, Conservatives; Matthew Kirk, Liberal Democrat; Peter Ptashko, Labour; Tom Simon, Liberal Democrats; Issy Waite, Labour.

Bloomsbury

Paul Bhangal, Conservative; Sabrina Francis, Labour; William Frost, Conservatives; Adam Harrison, Labour; Caatherine Hays, Liberal Democrat; Richard Hayward, Conservatives; Jonathan Lewin, Liberal Democrat; Rishi Madlani, Labour; Farrell Monk, Liberal Democrat.

Camden Square

Sagal Abdiwali, Labour; Danny Beales, Labour; Catherine McQueen, Conservative; Lawrence Nicholson, Liberal Democrat; Jack Tinley, Conservative; Anne Wright, Liberal Democrat.

Camden Town

Pat Callaghan, Labour; Richard Cotton, Labour; Charley Greenwood, Green; Adrian Holle, Conservative; Ekatarina Kirk, Liberal Democrat; Hannah Margetts, Conservative; Martin Wright, Liberal Democrat.

Fortune Green

William Coles, Liberal Democrat; Hannah David, Conservative; Lorna Greenwood, Labour; Nancy Jirira, Liberal Democrat; Richard Olszewski, Labour; Keith Sedgewick, Conservative; Tracey Shackle, Liberal Democrats; Marcus Storm, Labour; Jamie Webb, Conservative.

Frognal

Suber Abdikarim, Labour; Adrian Bridge, Liberal Democrat; John Carr, Labour; Valdir Francisco, Liberal Democrat; Charles Harris, Green; Andrew Parkinson, Conservative; Gio Spinella, Conservative

Gospel Oak

Esmeralda Akpoke, Conservative; Marcus Boyland, Labour; Jah-Love Charles, Conservative; Margaret Jackson-Roberts, Liberal Democrat; Jenny Mulholland, Labour; Laura Noel, Liberal Democrat; Chrislyn Pict, Independent; Larraine Revah, Labour; Nigel Rumble, Conservative; David Simmons, Liberal Democrat.

Hampstead Town

Adrian Cohen, Labour; Deborah Dor, Conservative; Nicholas Russell, Liberal Democrat; Stephen Stark, Conservative; Alexandra Sufit, Labour; Anne Ward, Liberal Democrat.

Haverstock

Kemi Atolagbe, Labour; Alice Brown, Independent; Diane Culligan, Liberal Democrat; Nasrine Djemai, Labour, Mohamed Farrah, Independent; Rebecca Filer, Labour; Fiona Fraser, Liberal Democrat; Jill Fraser, Liberal Democrat; Timothy Frost, Conservative; Peter McGinty, Green; Shreena Parkinson, Conservatives; David Roberts, Conservative.

Highgate

Panny Antoniou, Labour; Camron Aref-Adib, Labour; Judith Barnes, Conservative: Sian Berry, Green; Paul Farrow, Conservative; Richard Merrin, Conservative; Stephen Pickthall, Liberal Democrat; Henry Potts, Liberal Democrat; Munro Price, Liberal Democrat; Lorna Russell, Green; David Stansell, Green; Anna Wright, Labour.

Holborn and Covent Garden

Stephen Barabas, Liberal Democrat; Alison Frost, Conservative; Julian Fulbrook, Labour; Maurice Hirt, Conservative; Adam Lester, Conservative; Patrick McGinnis, Independent ; Olad Awale, Labour; Sue Vincent, Labour; Erich Wagner, Liberal Democrat; Charlotte Wattebot O’Brien, Liberal Democrat.

Kentish Town North

Brigitte Ascher, Green; Darryl Davies, Conservative; Jade Kelly, Liberal Democrat; Farhana Manzoor, Trade Unionist and Socialist Candidate (TUSC); Sylvia McNamara, Labour; Jillian Newbrook, Liberal Democrat; Lucy Sheppard, Conservative; James Slater, Labour.

Kentish Town South

Merik Apac, Labour; Francesca Bury, Green; Helena Djurkovic, Liberal Democrat; Georgia Gould, Labour; Jenny Headlam-Wells, Labour; Dominic Kendrick, Green; Susan Lee, Conservative; Derek Mcauley, Liberal Democrat; Hannah Power; Trade Unionist and Socialist Candidate (TUSC); Alexander Ricketts, Conservative; Rebecca Trenner, Liberal Democrat; John Webber, Conservative.

Kilburn

Rahoul Bhansali, Conservative; Eddie Hanson, Labour; Lloyd Hatton, Labour; Daviyani Kothari, Liberal Democrat; Marc Nykolszyn, Conservative; Hamir Patel, Liberal Democrat; Alexander Pelling-Bruce, Conservative; Kathryn Sturgeon, Liberal Democrat; Nanouche Umeadi, Labour.

Kings Cross

John Baktis, Liberal Democrat; Lotis Bautista, Labour; Douglas Di Morais, Conservative; Jack Fleming, Liberal Democrat: Catherine Frost, Conservative; Clementine Manning, Conservative ; Liam Martin-Lane, Labour; Bejamin Newman, Liberal Democrat; Jonathan Simpson, Labour; Alex Smith, Green.

Primrose Hill

Alex Andrews, Conservative; Pierre Andrews, Conservative; Ajok Athian, Labour; James Bowen, Liberal Democrat; Anna Burrage, Labour; Matt Cooper, Labour; Phil Cowan, Independent; Alexandra Marsanu, Conservative; Hinne Temminck Tuinstra, Liberal Democrat; Matthew Wrigley, Green.

Regents Park

Nasim Ali, Labour; George Aspinall, Conservative; Samuel Campling, Liberal Democrat; Christopher Gayford, Liberal Democrat; Heather Johnson Labour; Hugo Plowden, Green; Karin Radicke, Let London Live; Joanna Reeves, Conservative; Nadia Shah, Labour; Martin Sheppard, Conservatives; Mary Stanier, Liberal Democrat.

South Hampstead

James Baker, Liberal Democrat; Nina De Ayala Parker, Labour; Aimery De Malet Roquefort, Liberal Democrat; Marx De Morais, Conservative; Pranay Hariharan, Liberal Democrat; Izzy Lenga, Labour; Calvin Po, Conservative; Will Prince, Labour; Don Williams, Conservative.

St Pancras and Somers Town

Hannah Billington, Liberal Democrat; Alex Ellis, Conservative; Edmund Frondigoun, Labour; Stewart Jenkins, Liberal Democrat; Axel Kaae, Conservative; Samata Khatoon, Labour; Awal Miah, Workers Party of Britain (WPB); Shah Miah, Labour; Michael Pedersen, Liberal Democrat; Carole Ricketts, Conservative; M D Shah, Workers Party of Britain; Neisha Wong, Workers Party of Britain.

West Hampstead

Ian Cohen, Conservative; David Elkan, Liberal Democrat; Marcos Gold, Conservative; Janet Grauberg, Liberal Democrat; Sharon Hardwick, Labour; Peter Horne, Conservative; Elizabeth Pearson, Liberal Democrat; Nazma Rahman, Labour; Shiva Tiwari, Labour.

