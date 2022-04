Holborn Bars. Photo: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre.

Tudor Allen, archivist at Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre, is giving an illustrated talk this month on the streets that influenced the writing of Charles Dickens.

Streets of Inspiration: Charles Dickens and Holborn, Hampstead and St Pancras. An illustrated historical talk, by Tudor Allen, archivist. 1.30pm Thursday 21 April 2022, at Sycamore Hall, 29 West End Lane, London NW6 4NY. Admission Free. If you would like to attend please book a seat by emailing: localstudies@camden.gov.uk