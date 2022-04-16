Camden Council has registered 13 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, including Fitzrovia East, to date in April 2022. This monthly list will be updated throughout the month.

Please note: due to the change in the Bloomsbury ward boundary this month some of results may be missing. Please use Camden’s planning search to check in your area.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2022/1620/T White Hall Hotel 2 – 5 Montague Street London WC1B 5BP REAR GARDEN: 2 x London Planes (T16 & T17) – Excavation works possibly affecting tree roots. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1619/T 60 Bloomsbury Street London WC1B 3QU REAR GARDEN: 1 x Sycamore (T15) – Excavation works possibly affecting tree roots. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1617/T 50 Bloomsbury Street London WC1B 3QT REAR GARDEN: 2 x Sycamores (T13 & T14) – Excavation works possibly affecting tree roots. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1616/T 36 – 38 Bloomsbury Street London WC1B 3QJ REAR GARDEN: 1 x London Plane (T8) – Excavation works possibly affecting tree roots. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1614/T 30 Bloomsbury Street London WC1B 3QJ REAR GARDEN: 2 x London Planes (T3 & T6) – Excavation works possibly affecting tree roots. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1574/T British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1E 7JW IN GROUNDS PLANTER AREA: 1 x London Plane (T2) – Excavation works possibly affecting tree roots. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1380/L The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ Internal refurbishment and alterations to existing reception areas, fronting onto Torrington Place and Alfred Mews. REGISTERED 13-04-2022 2022/1578/P Ucl Darwin Building Gower Street London WC1E 6BT Installation and replacement of plant and associated equipment at roof level, and installation of two chilled water pipes and several wall-mounted grilles at rear elevation, and other associated works. REGISTERED 12-04-2022

2022/1513/P 40 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LE Installation of 7 condenser units and associated ductwork at roof level. REGISTERED 07-04-2022 2022/1487/L 42 Bedford Square London Camden WC1B 3HX Minor updates to previously consented proposals for the main house are proposed in order to consolidate design development changes, including: omission of sauna and revised Lower Ground Entrance Hall area; revised proposals for internal doors; inclusion of blinds and curtains; secondary glazing change to sash style; addition of external lighting and living wall to courtyard; revised lighting positions and sensors to ceilings; new ceiling roses; minor updates to fitted furniture. and amendment to the roof maintenance access safety system. REGISTERED 07-04-2022 2022/1475/T 106 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3NB REAR GARDEN: 1 x London Plane (T1) – Raise canopy of the tree to crown beak at 10m above patio level. Reduce the lower crown spread up to 20m above patio level by drawing-in side laterals of the crown by up to 3m to create new reduction points. REGISTERED 06-04-2022

15 Tottenham Street London Camden W1T 2AJ 2 sets of fascia text and trough light 1 set of sign written text and uplighter Retention of existing externally illuminated projection signApplication number: 2022/0387/A

Application type: Advertisement ConsentView Application