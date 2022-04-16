Westminster council validated five planning applications in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area to date in April 2022.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Installation of a new shopfront, rendering of the brick pilasters, installation of new hanging sign, replacement of forecourt paving and pavement lights, and associated internal alterations. (Linked with 22/02050/FULL)
39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PFRef. No: 22/02307/LBC | Received: Tue 05 Apr 2022 | Validated: Tue 05 Apr 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of a new shopfront, replacement of forecourt paving and pavement lights and associated internal alterations. (Linked with 22/02307/LBC)
39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PFRef. No: 22/02050/FULL | Received: Fri 25 Mar 2022 | Validated: Tue 05 Apr 2022 | Status: Pending
- Use of part ground and first to fourth floors as offices (Class E)
1B – 1C Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BBRef. No: 22/01941/FULL | Received: Tue 22 Mar 2022 | Validated: Mon 04 Apr 2022 | Status: Pending
- Use of areas of the public highway measuring 1.27m x 2.44m on the Hanson Street frontage and area measuring 1.32m x 7.71m on the Foley Street frontage for the placing of 4 x tables and 12 x chairs in connection with the cafe / restaurant at ground floor.
Basement And Ground Floor 21 Foley Street London W1W 6DRRef. No: 22/01684/TCH | Received: Mon 14 Mar 2022 | Validated: Fri 01 Apr 2022 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 1 of planning permission dated 21 April 2021 (RN: 20/06427/FULL) for, ‘Erection of roof extension at fifth floor level in connection with the existing fifth floor flat. Increase in height to the lift shaft and roof height on the Bolsolver Street elevation, installation of replacement windows, glazing at basement level on the Bolsover Street elevation, an additional doorway on the Bolsover Street elevation and railings, alterations to the shopfront and signage on the Great Portland Street elevation, partial re-opening of the lightwells at basement level on the Bolsover Street elevation, removal of rooflight at the rear of the ground floor/basement flat within existing lightwell and installation of air conditioning units within an acoustic screen at roof level’; NAMELY, to alloew the enlargement of 5th floor extension over part of existing roof terrace and alteration to service access and alternative fire escape stair and associated alterations. (Application under Section 73 of the Act).
65 Bolsover Street London W1W 5NLRef. No: 22/01683/FULL | Received: Fri 11 Mar 2022 | Validated: Fri 01 Apr 2022 | Status: Pending