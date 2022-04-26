Jessica Toale, Ed Miliband, Patrick Lilley, and Paul Fisher in Soho Square. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Ed Miliband MP joined the Labour Party candidates on the campaign trail this morning to lend his support in their bid to take all three West End ward seats from the Conservatives in the local elections on 5 May.

Miliband was born in Fitzrovia and is the shadow secretary for state for climate change and net zero, and a former leader of the Labour Party.

Currently Labour have one seat in the West End ward with the Conservatives holding two seats.

Miliband met candidates Paul Fisher, Patrick Lilley, and Jessica Toale in Soho Square to give their election campaign a boost.

In the battle to control Westminster City Council, 162 candidates will go head to head for 54 seats in 18 wards.

The council has always been Tory and currently there are 41 Conservative councillors and 19 Labour councillors in opposition.

The list of candidates reveals that the Conservative and Labour Parties are putting forward candidates for every seat, while the Liberal Democrats are standing in 51 seats.

There will be a hustings on Thursday where voters can meet all the candidates standing for election in the West End ward.

The Soho Society, Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association, and Marylebone Association: Hustings for the West End ward, 6pm to 10pm, Thursday 28 April 2022. Places must be booked in advance. Tickets here.