All’onda, 67 Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

CCS Restaurants Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a minor variation of a premises licence at All’onda, 67 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

Applicant seeks to “amend premises information and premises business hours” and has submitted new premises plans.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-MVARY\109836, All’onda, 67 Charlotte Street, London W1T 4PH.

The last date for making a representation is 10 May 2022.

Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy can be found here.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

