Deliveroo want to open a click and collect and delivery centre at 70 New Oxford Street on the corner with Dyott Street.

Deliveroo HOP Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for part of the ground floor, basement and rear yard of 70 New Oxford Street.

The applicant seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 11pm every day of the week.

The business is described as an online grocery store with click and collect and delivery facilities. A number of conditions have been offered to support the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\109758 Deliveroo, 70 New Oxford Street, London WC1A 1EU.

The last date for making a representation is 18 May 2022.

Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy can be found here.

Residents can seek advice on responding to licensing applications in this area from The Bloomsbury Association.