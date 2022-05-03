Java Whiskers at 105 Great Portland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Java Whiskers UK Ltd has applied to Westminster Council to vary the premises licence at 105 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission to sell alcohol in the basement area in addition to the ground floor area.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/04134/LIPV, 105 Great Portland Street, London W1W 6QF.

The last date for making a representation is 20 May 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.