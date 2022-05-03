© Mick Kidd and Chris Garrett aka Biff. Biff ‘Valentine’ cartoon strip for The Guardian by Mick Kidd and Chris Garrett, 1989.

A new exhibition starting this month explores love and romance through the creative and satirical hand of cartoonists and comic artists.

The Cartoon Museum’s new season will include Love Stories, an exhibition of dialogues with contemporary cartoonists and comic artists on the theme of love in their work, an LGBTQ+ trail through the permanent display, a participatory Lonely Hearts art installation inspired by the romance comics of the 1940s-60s, and a display of British girls’ comics from the 1950s and 1970s.

The season will culminate with a special Late Night Love event celebrating London Pride in summer 2022.

“Looking at this big universal human theme is a great way to invite fans of cartoons and comic art to discover works by the artists they love through a new lens, while also connecting with new audiences who may be new to the artform. There’s something fresh, novel and relatable here for everyone,” says Joe Sullivan, director of the Cartoon Museum.

Love Stories. From Saturday 7 May to Sunday 10 July 2022, The Cartoon Museum, 55 Wells Street, London W1W 8HJ.