The Labour Party has taken all three seats in the West End ward and a majority of seats across City of Westminster to take control of the council for the first time in its history.
Paul Fisher, Jessica Toale, and Patrick Lilley have been elected after a close run battle with the Conservatives who came in second place ahead of the Liberal Democrats in the West End ward.
Labour took 31 out of the 54 seats, with the Conservatives taking 23 seats.
Fitzrovia is split between the West End ward in City of Westminster and Bloomsbury ward in the London Borough of Camden.
For the first time in history both east and west Fitzrovia are in Labour electoral wards across two Labour-controlled councils after the Labour Party retained control of Camden and took all three seats in Bloomsbury ward.
Full results for West End ward
|Surname, other name(s)
|Description
|Results
|Barnes, Tim
|Conservative Party Candidate
|961
|Coelho, George
|Liberal Democrats
|207
|Fisher, Paul Edward
|Labour Party
|1158 – elected
|Lilley, Patrick Eamon Joseph
|Labour Party
|1111 – elected
|Murphy, Eoghain Leo
|Conservative Party Candidate
|913
|Redmond, Julie Ann
|Conservative Party Candidate
|923
|Taylor, Sophie Amanda
|Liberal Democrats
|264
|Toale, Jessica Jade
|Labour Party
|1111 – elected
|Weisz, Jonah Louis
|Liberal Democrats
|158
West End ward — Voter turnout: 31.50%; Electorate: 7509; Ballot papers counted: 2365.