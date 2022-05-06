Paul Fisher, Jessica Toale, and Patrick Lilley have been elected to serve the West End ward in a Labour-controlled council. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The Labour Party has taken all three seats in the West End ward and a majority of seats across City of Westminster to take control of the council for the first time in its history.

Paul Fisher, Jessica Toale, and Patrick Lilley have been elected after a close run battle with the Conservatives who came in second place ahead of the Liberal Democrats in the West End ward.

Labour took 31 out of the 54 seats, with the Conservatives taking 23 seats.

Fitzrovia is split between the West End ward in City of Westminster and Bloomsbury ward in the London Borough of Camden.

For the first time in history both east and west Fitzrovia are in Labour electoral wards across two Labour-controlled councils after the Labour Party retained control of Camden and took all three seats in Bloomsbury ward.

Full results for West End ward

Surname, other name(s) Description Results Barnes, Tim Conservative Party Candidate 961 Coelho, George Liberal Democrats 207 Fisher, Paul Edward Labour Party 1158 – elected Lilley, Patrick Eamon Joseph Labour Party 1111 – elected Murphy, Eoghain Leo Conservative Party Candidate 913 Redmond, Julie Ann Conservative Party Candidate 923 Taylor, Sophie Amanda Liberal Democrats 264 Toale, Jessica Jade Labour Party 1111 – elected Weisz, Jonah Louis Liberal Democrats 158

West End ward — Voter turnout: 31.50%; Electorate: 7509; Ballot papers counted: 2365.

