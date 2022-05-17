Camden Council has registered 25 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, during May 2022. (This page will be updated with the latest results until the end of the month.)

Included in the monthly list are applications for planning and listed building consent for the the Heal’s Building on Tottenham Court Road; listed building consent at 33 Fitzroy Square, 36 Percy Street; alterations to 27 Goodge Street; tables and chairs at 15 Tottenham Street, and 28 Rathbone Place; alterations to the rear of 70 New Oxford Street; and several tree works.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.