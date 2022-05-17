Camden Council has registered 25 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, during May 2022. (This page will be updated with the latest results until the end of the month.)
Included in the monthly list are applications for planning and listed building consent for the the Heal’s Building on Tottenham Court Road; listed building consent at 33 Fitzroy Square, 36 Percy Street; alterations to 27 Goodge Street; tables and chairs at 15 Tottenham Street, and 28 Rathbone Place; alterations to the rear of 70 New Oxford Street; and several tree works.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/2094/PVL
|Bourne & Hollingsworth Bar 28 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JF
|4 Tables, 24 Chairs, 4 Barriers and 4 Umbrellas Monday to Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2093/T
|21 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2NS
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) (T1) – Reshape and rebalance crown by reducing height by up to 3m and lower lateral branches by 1m – 2m to form smaller, rounded crown.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2089/L
|The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Refurbishment and external alterations to Alfred Mews facade, including removal and replacement of roller shutters, installation of fenestration, new entrance doors, retractable awnings and associated internal refurbishment works.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2084/P
|The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Refurbishment and external alterations to Alfred Mews facade, including removal and replacement of roller shutters, installation of fenestration, new entrance doors, retractable awnings and associated internal refurbishment works.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2064/T
|71 Gower Street London WC1E 6HJ
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Poplar (Populus sp.) (T196) – Re-pollard to previous pollard height.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2062/T
|69 Gower Street London WC1E 6HJ
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Bay (Laurus Nobilis) (T222) – Lift low canopy to approx. 4m to provide clearance over gardens. Prune from adjacent structure to clear buildings by 1m.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2061/T
|Communal Gardens r/o Bedford Place London WC1B 5JD
|IN GARDENS r/o 97-107 Southampton Row: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T239) – Fell and retain high stump of approx. 1m.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2060/T
|Montague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BP
|IN GARDENS r/o 39-40 Bedford Place: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T173) – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2053/T
|Montague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BP
|IN GARDENS r/o 34-37 Bedford Place: 1 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) (T169) – Prune from adjacent structure to clear building by 1m. 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T171) – Fell to ground level. 1 x Elder (Sambucus Nigra) (T172) – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2052/T
|Montague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BP
|IN GARDENS r/o 24-27 Bedford Place: 1 x Leyland Cypress T164 – (x Cupressocyparis leylandii) (T164) – Prune back from adjacent structure to clear buildings by 1m.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2051/T
|Communal Gardens r/o Bedford Place London WC1B 5JD
|IN GARDENS r/o 4-6 Bedford Place: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T161) – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/2048/T
|Montague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BP
|IN GARDENS r/o 31-32 Bedford Place: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T177) – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|16-05-2022
|2022/1494/P
|27 Goodge Street London Camden W1T 2LD
|Proposed reconstruction and extension of existing rear toilet block on second and third floors and rooflight on rear ground floor
|REGISTERED
|13-05-2022
|2022/0798/P
|Flat 2 22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QE
|Details pursuant to Condition 4 (Environmental Noise Survey and Plant Noise Assessment report) granted under planning permission reference 2020/0554/P dated 31/07/20 for second floor rear extension and installation of a condenser unit at second floor.
|REGISTERED
|13-05-2022
|2022/2045/PVL
|Hope 15 Tottenham Street London W1T 2AJ
|3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 2 Benches Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|12-05-2022
|2022/2044/TC
|Friend At Hand 4 Herbrand Street London WC1N 1HX
|4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 1 Barrier Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|12-05-2022
|2022/1984/T
|21 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2NS
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthius altissima) (T1) – Fell to ground level.
|REGISTERED
|10-05-2022
|2022/1961/L
|The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Internal refurbishment and alterations of basement and ground floor of Heal’s and former Habitat retail spaces including re-opening entrance onto internal courtyard.
|REGISTERED
|10-05-2022
|2022/1846/L
|University Of London Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London Camden WC1H 0AL
|Refurbishment and reconfiguration of Level 9 of Zone C of the Institute of Education, 20 Bedford Way comprising: the removal and replacement of existing partitions to create new workspaces; works to ceilings; the installation of secondary glazing; new flooring and doors; thermal upgrades to the roof and portions of the external wall at Level 9; and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|10-05-2022
|2022/1565/L
|University Of London Senate House Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HU
|Proposed cleaning of the facade of Senate House facing Russell Square with DOFF low pressure super heated steam.
|REGISTERED
|10-05-2022
|2022/1470/L
|36 Percy Street London W1T 2DH
|Internal works at lower ground and third floor levels.
|REGISTERED
|09-05-2022
|2022/1329/P
|70 New Oxford Street London Camden WC1A 1EU
|Replace two windows with a pair of doors
|REGISTERED
|06-05-2022
|2022/1272/P
|53 Charlotte Street London Camden W1T 4PA
|Details of all new windows and doors, new railings and sound insulation as required by conditions 4 (a),(b) and 5 of planning permission 2021/2339/P dated 04/02/2022 for Change of use of basement from ancillary retail storage space (Class E) to a residential studio flat (Class C3), excavation of front lightwell and installation of metal railings.
|REGISTERED
|06-05-2022
|2022/0231/P
|Flat 56 Bloomsbury Mansions 13-16 Russell Square London WC1B 5ER
|Replacement of existing conservatory uPVC windows and doors, roof sheets and rafters to new aluminium windows and doors, roof sheets and rafters.
|REGISTERED
|05-05-2022
|2020/5979/L
|33 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EU
|Details of floor finishes required by condition 3g of listed building consent 2016/4877/L dated 22/12/2016 for demolition of existing external lift enclosure and Conway Street annex behind retained front facade of existing dwelling house and erection of three storey annex building behind the retained facade with raised parapet, raised mansard roof with 3 dormer windows and raised sills at first floor level; creation of first floor external terrace with 2m high trellis on eastern side elevation; internal alterations to plan form, floor levels, relocation of existing lift and reinstatement of period features in main building at Fitzroy Square.
|REGISTERED
|05-05-2022