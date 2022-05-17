Camden green bin. Used to illustrate public consultations.

Camden Council has registered 25 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, during May 2022. (This page will be updated with the latest results until the end of the month.)

Included in the monthly list are applications for planning and listed building consent for the the Heal’s Building on Tottenham Court Road; listed building consent at 33 Fitzroy Square, 36 Percy Street; alterations to 27 Goodge Street; tables and chairs at 15 Tottenham Street, and 28 Rathbone Place; alterations to the rear of 70 New Oxford Street; and several tree works.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2022/2094/PVLBourne & Hollingsworth Bar 28 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JF4 Tables, 24 Chairs, 4 Barriers and 4 Umbrellas Monday to Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2093/T21 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2NSREAR GARDEN: 1 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) (T1) – Reshape and rebalance crown by reducing height by up to 3m and lower lateral branches by 1m – 2m to form smaller, rounded crown.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2089/LThe Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQRefurbishment and external alterations to Alfred Mews facade, including removal and replacement of roller shutters, installation of fenestration, new entrance doors, retractable awnings and associated internal refurbishment works.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2084/PThe Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQRefurbishment and external alterations to Alfred Mews facade, including removal and replacement of roller shutters, installation of fenestration, new entrance doors, retractable awnings and associated internal refurbishment works.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2064/T71 Gower Street London WC1E 6HJREAR GARDEN: 1 x Poplar (Populus sp.) (T196) – Re-pollard to previous pollard height.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2062/T69 Gower Street London WC1E 6HJREAR GARDEN: 1 x Bay (Laurus Nobilis) (T222) – Lift low canopy to approx. 4m to provide clearance over gardens. Prune from adjacent structure to clear buildings by 1m.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2061/TCommunal Gardens r/o Bedford Place London WC1B 5JDIN GARDENS r/o 97-107 Southampton Row: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T239) – Fell and retain high stump of approx. 1m.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2060/TMontague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BPIN GARDENS r/o 39-40 Bedford Place: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T173) – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2053/TMontague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BPIN GARDENS r/o 34-37 Bedford Place: 1 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) (T169) – Prune from adjacent structure to clear building by 1m. 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T171) – Fell to ground level. 1 x Elder (Sambucus Nigra) (T172) – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2052/TMontague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BPIN GARDENS r/o 24-27 Bedford Place: 1 x Leyland Cypress T164 – (x Cupressocyparis leylandii) (T164) – Prune back from adjacent structure to clear buildings by 1m.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2051/TCommunal Gardens r/o Bedford Place London WC1B 5JDIN GARDENS r/o 4-6 Bedford Place: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T161) – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/2048/TMontague Bedford Gardens Montague Street London WC1B 5BPIN GARDENS r/o 31-32 Bedford Place: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) (T177) – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED16-05-2022
2022/1494/P27 Goodge Street London Camden W1T 2LDProposed reconstruction and extension of existing rear toilet block on second and third floors and rooflight on rear ground floorREGISTERED13-05-2022
2022/0798/PFlat 2 22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QEDetails pursuant to Condition 4 (Environmental Noise Survey and Plant Noise Assessment report) granted under planning permission reference 2020/0554/P dated 31/07/20 for second floor rear extension and installation of a condenser unit at second floor.REGISTERED13-05-2022
2022/2045/PVLHope 15 Tottenham Street London W1T 2AJ3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 2 Benches Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED12-05-2022
2022/2044/TCFriend At Hand 4 Herbrand Street London WC1N 1HX4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 1 Barrier Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED12-05-2022
2022/1984/T21 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2NSREAR GARDEN: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthius altissima) (T1) – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED10-05-2022
2022/1961/LThe Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQInternal refurbishment and alterations of basement and ground floor of Heal’s and former Habitat retail spaces including re-opening entrance onto internal courtyard.REGISTERED10-05-2022
2022/1846/LUniversity Of London Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London Camden WC1H 0ALRefurbishment and reconfiguration of Level 9 of Zone C of the Institute of Education, 20 Bedford Way comprising: the removal and replacement of existing partitions to create new workspaces; works to ceilings; the installation of secondary glazing; new flooring and doors; thermal upgrades to the roof and portions of the external wall at Level 9; and other associated works.REGISTERED10-05-2022
2022/1565/LUniversity Of London Senate House Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HUProposed cleaning of the facade of Senate House facing Russell Square with DOFF low pressure super heated steam.REGISTERED10-05-2022
2022/1470/L36 Percy Street London W1T 2DHInternal works at lower ground and third floor levels.REGISTERED09-05-2022
2022/1329/P70 New Oxford Street London Camden WC1A 1EUReplace two windows with a pair of doorsREGISTERED06-05-2022
2022/1272/P53 Charlotte Street London Camden W1T 4PADetails of all new windows and doors, new railings and sound insulation as required by conditions 4 (a),(b) and 5 of planning permission 2021/2339/P dated 04/02/2022 for Change of use of basement from ancillary retail storage space (Class E) to a residential studio flat (Class C3), excavation of front lightwell and installation of metal railings.REGISTERED06-05-2022
2022/0231/PFlat 56 Bloomsbury Mansions 13-16 Russell Square London WC1B 5ERReplacement of existing conservatory uPVC windows and doors, roof sheets and rafters to new aluminium windows and doors, roof sheets and rafters.REGISTERED05-05-2022
2020/5979/L33 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EUDetails of floor finishes required by condition 3g of listed building consent 2016/4877/L dated 22/12/2016 for demolition of existing external lift enclosure and Conway Street annex behind retained front facade of existing dwelling house and erection of three storey annex building behind the retained facade with raised parapet, raised mansard roof with 3 dormer windows and raised sills at first floor level; creation of first floor external terrace with 2m high trellis on eastern side elevation; internal alterations to plan form, floor levels, relocation of existing lift and reinstatement of period features in main building at Fitzroy Square.REGISTERED05-05-2022