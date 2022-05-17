Westminster Council has validated four planning applications so far during May 2022 in Fitzrovia West. (This list will be updated until the beginning of next month.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Installation of awnings and internal fitting out. (Linked with 22/03060/LBC) Basement And Ground Floor 42 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RHRef. No: 22/03059/FULL | Received: Fri 06 May 2022 | Validated: Fri 06 May 2022 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 1 of planning permission dated 22 December 2021 (RN: 21/06935/FULL) for, ‘Alterations to existing building including extensions at rear ground and basement levels to create new storerooms, infilling of first floor roof terrace to create new wc accommodation, a new lift and lift overrun, a new shopfront, installation of AC condenser units at second and fifth floor levels, railings at second floor level; all to provide additional Class E floorspace’; NAMELY, to amend the drawings to provide provide a lift lobby at 5th floor level. (Application under Section 73 of the Act). 14 – 16 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QWRef. No: 22/03045/FULL | Received: Fri 06 May 2022 | Validated: Fri 06 May 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of awnings, fascia signs, and internal fitting out. (Linked with 22/03059/FULL) Basement And Ground Floor 42 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RHRef. No: 22/03060/LBC | Received: Fri 06 May 2022 | Validated: Fri 06 May 2022 | Status: Pending
- Details of samples of the facing materials, pursuant to condition 2 of planning permission dated 21 March 2022 (21/06741/FULL) United Kingdom House 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 6SPRef. No: 22/02954/ADFULL | Received: Tue 03 May 2022 | Validated: Tue 03 May 2022 | Status: Pending