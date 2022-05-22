Filming took place in Tottenham Street on Wednesday 4 May. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A film production company has apologised to residents and businesses in Fitzrovia for the disruption caused by filming on Tottenham Street and Whitfield Street.

In a letter dropped through people’s doors, location manager Sam Pickering thanked local residents and businesses for their patience during filming which took place on Wednesday 4 May, and then issued an apology for the disruption and for the lack of advanced notice given about the filming.

“We appreciate and acknowledge the disruption caused by our filming was ultimately greater than had been anticipated or expressed in our notifications and engagement with the community and for that, we would like to apologise,” wrote Pickering of Crumpet Productions Ltd.

“It was certainly never our intention to mislead in this matter. We also recognise our notifications to the neighbourhood should have been made further in advance of our filming and preparation dates.

“We have been working with Camden Film Office to make sure lessons are learnt for the future. Our experiences and feedback will inform future filming approval processes for large film crews in this area as well as our own future activity in the borough of Camden.”

The production company were filming scenes for Our Man From Jersey, a new Netflix action film.

Around 100 crew were involved in the film shoot and parts of Charlotte Street, Whitfield Street, Chitty Street, Scala Street, and Fitzroy Street were used to accommodate film vehicles — and numerous diesel-powered generators, which inevitably caused noise nuisance and exacerbated the air pollution in the neighbourhood.

The first many people heard of the filming was when parking suspension notices went up and when Fitzrovia News reported on the shoot.

There was also filming taking place in Fitzroy Square during the same week. Some of it was for Our Man From Jersey and some for another Netflix production, a serial called Damage.

Camden Film Office, which manages filming on behalf of Camden Council, had previously issued an apology for the lack of notice given to residents and businesses.