Royal College of Physicians in The Regent’s Park. Photo: (CC BY-SA 4.0) Paul the Archivist 2017.

Camden Tour Guides are organising a series of guided walks in June as part of the London Festival of Architecture 2022.

“We have put together an exciting package of about 20 walks featuring many different areas within Camden including Bloomsbury, Somers Town, King’s Cross, Holborn, Regent’s Park and St Giles,” says Richard Cohen, one of the directors of the Camden Tour Guides Association.

“We are highlighting the architecture and built environment of Camden and showing how this adds to the well-being and quality of life of local residents.”

Tours cost £12 and must be booked in advance. You can find out more about these walks here.