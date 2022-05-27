A St Giles-in-the-Fields parish boundary stone set in a wall at Alfred Mews, off Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

London Westminster & Middlesex Family History Society has published a series of parish guides with a list of the main records of each ancient parish.

The publications include St Giles-in-the-Fields, St Anne Soho, St Pancras, Holborn, and St Marylebone.

Also published are booklets containing the monumental inscriptions from churches and graveyards; and two guides naming streets from the 1851 census returns: The Streets of Westminster and The Streets of the City of London.

They cost £6 each plus postage and packing and can be purchased via the society’s website.

The society also publishes for its members a quarterly journal which has articles on family history, genealogy, news from record offices, book reviews, and forthcoming meetings.

The next members’ talk is on Thursday 9 June: Using Wills to research Family History.

The London Westminster & Middlesex Family History Society covers City of London, City of Westminster, the London Boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Haringey, Harrow, Islington, and parts of Ealing and Hillingdon.

Annual membership costs £12.

London Westminster & Middlesex Family History Society.