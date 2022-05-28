An application has been made by the BBC to Westminster Council to extend the use of public space for live events outside Broadcasting House at Portland Place.

To view further details see the summary below and link to the application for full details on the council’s planning website.

22/03047/FULL | Variation of condition 1 of planning permission dated 3rd April 2019 (RN:18/10101/FULL) which in itself varied condition 1 of planning permission dated 15 December 2017 (RN 17/08149/FULL) for the use of the ‘world’ piazza for public entertainments events, including live music events and TV screening events and for activities relating to the filming of the One Show; to enable the use of this space for public performance events to continue for one year from the date that the piazza is used for public performance events. NAMELY, to extend the permission for the use of the Piazza for public performance events to extend the use by 36 months | Broadcasting House 2 – 22 Portland Place London W1B 1DJ

The application site is within the Marylebone Association amenity society area and they can offer help with responding to the application.