The former Habitat retail space is to become part of an expanded Heal’s store. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The home furnishing store Heal’s plans to takeover the neighbouring shop space vacated by Habitat on Tottenham Court Road after a major refurbishment of the building is complete, according to a planning application lodged with Camden Council.

The application made in May seeks listed building consent for internal refurbishment and alterations to the basement and ground floor of the Heal’s and former Habitat retail spaces.

Habitat closed its shop on the ground floor and basement last year after more than 50 years of trading on the street.

In November 2021 the entire 17,000 square metre Heal’s building was bought by investor KKR and developer General Projects.

“We will be carrying out a sensitive reinvention of the site to continue Heal’s legacy whilst revolutionising the building into a hub for other creative, media and technology businesses to cluster,” said General Projects after they purchased the building.

The Heal’s building is on the site of Cappers Farmhouse which remained as part of the site until it was demolished in 1914 when Ambrose Heal redeveloped the estate.

Planning application: 2022/1961/L – The Heals Building, 196 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7LQ.