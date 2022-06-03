God Save the Queen, by the Sex Pistols, promotional poster from 1977. Artwork by Jamie Reid. Pictured in the window of the Movie Poster Art Gallery, Colville Place. (Photo: Fitzrovia News).

Today, Friday 3 June 2022, is the Platinum Jubilee public holiday. Forty-five years ago it was the year of the Silver Jubilee and the Sex Pistols released their second single, the provocative God Save the Queen.

The artwork and publicity posters featured artwork by Jamie Reid.

The Pistols had strong connections to Fitzrovia. Some of their members lived nearby in Denmark Street, and some had worked at Cranks wholefood restaurant above Heal’s on Tottenham Court Road. Their manager Malcolm McLaren later lived in Scala Street for a number of years. They performed at the 100 Club in Oxford Street as part of a two-day punk festival in 1976.

The video for God Save the Queen was recorded in July 1977 at the studios of ITN in Wells Street, on the corner with Riding House Street. The ITN building was later demolished and is now a block of flats.

Virginia Turbett took photographs during the recording of the videos and also captured them lounging about in Tottenham Street and Whitfield Street.

Cashing in on this year’s Jubilee, the Sex Pistols are re-releasing God Save the Queen.

God save your mad parade…