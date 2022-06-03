Photo by Chris F on Pexels.com

Oreno Ramen Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 50 Margaret Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant seeks permission for the sale of alcohol on the premises from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday; and from 12noon to 10pm on Sunday.

The business is described as a Japanese restaurant, to be known as Tenmaru, with seating for 52 customers.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/05625/LIPN, 50 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SF.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 27 June 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.