55-57 Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The Alchemist Bar & Restaurant Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at The Alchemist (formerly Pescatori) at 55-57 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for a number of licensable activities including: the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to 11.30pm, Monday to Thursday; 10am to midnight, Friday and Saturday; and from 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

Also applied for is permission for late night refreshment and live music.

The business is described as a restaurant and bar over the ground floor and basement with outside tables and chairs.

The applicant incorrectly describes the area in which the premises is situated as “commercial” when in fact there are residents above the premises and in neighbouring properties.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\110432, The Alchemist, 55-57 Charlotte Street W1T 4PD.

A public consultation is open and representations can be made until 29 June 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.